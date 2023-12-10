Leeds United have now taken 19 points from a last possible 21 and a fresh verdict has been cast on the final predicted Championship table.

Third-placed Leeds continued their excellent form with Saturday’s 2-0 win in a lunchtime kick-off at Blackburn Rovers which cut the gap to the division’s automatic promotion places ahead of the day’s 3pm kick-offs. The win left Leeds five points behind leaders Leicester City and just four adrift of the division’s second automatic promotion place occupied by Ipswich Town but both the Foxes and Tractor Boys then bagged victories to leave the top three as it was.

But fourth-placed Southampton began the day just one point behind Daniel Farke’s Whites and the Saints were dealt a blow in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Watford who equalised in the 96th minute to snatch a 1-1 draw. The point has left the Saints three points behind the Whites but still six points clear of the chasing pack headed by fourth-placed West Brom who are now nine points behind the Whites.