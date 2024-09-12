Daniel James will miss Saturday’s match against Burnley

Leeds United boss Daniel Karke has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s return to action againt Burnley this weekend

Leeds United have suffered a further injury set-back with Daniel James and will have a late decision to make over Max Wober's availability for the Burnley game.

The Whites were without James and Patrick Bamford for the win over Hull City, the pair both struggling with hamstring complaints. Bamford's fitness was carefully managed by the club over the summer as he returned from knee surgery and a hamstring niggle kept him out of the Sheffield Wednesday and Hull clashes. The striker is now back fit and available having rejoined team training this week.

But James has reinjured himself during his rehabilitation according to Daniel Farke and could be out for four weeks, while Wober's knee problem, picked up on international duty with Austria, leaves uncertainty over his presence in the squad on Saturday.

"International break is what it is, for us perhaps even a bit more difficult than others in this division," said Farke. "Thirteen players away. First week is always a bit tricky, we just had eight free players there for first team training. We trained step by step, the lads were coming back. Tuesday 10 outfield players, yesterday 11 and today 16. We will just have one session with the whole group.

There will be some late decisions, there were some small injuries. There is a big question mark behind Max Wober, he returned with some knee problems with his meniscus, has not been able to train so far. Late decision with him. Big question mark over his availability.

"Some bad news with Daniel James, he had a reinjury during his rehab and it's even worse than the injury before. He's out for about four weeks, we expect him back after the last international break. There's perhaps a little chance before the break but I'm not sure he can make it back there. A few knocks and hits like always when players have some games but apart from that everyone is back in training and hopefully should be available for Saturday."

As for Bamford, Farke is under no illusions that the centre forward is not quite ready to come into the starting XI. Mateo Joseph has held down the number 9 spot since pre-season and scored his first league goal of the season against Hull, while Joel Piroe came off the bench to get on the scoresheet late on.

"Patrick is back in team training since Tuesday, today was his third day," said Farke. "Once you're back you're also available, but there's a difference between being available and match fit for 90 minutes. He was not in team training for 11 weeks, then back in the later stages of pre-season and then out. We will be careful with him. It's definitely good he's back in team training, he will be important this season."