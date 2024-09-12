Premier League parachute payments have helped Leeds United cope with the financial challenges of relegation.

Leeds United will reportedly be £9million worse off than some of their main Championship promotion rivals this season due to an increase in the Premier League’s parachute payments.

Leeds will receive their second chunk of top-flight money at some point during the 2024/25 campaign, having been relegated back in 2023 before failing to achieve promotion at the first time of asking in May. Clubs who drop down are entitled to a portion of Premier League revenue each year for a three-year period in order to cover some of the financial losses that come with Championship football.

Those payments come from the equally-shared portion of broadcast revenue and drop with each year as teams are expected to manage their finances, with around 55 per cent of that amount coming in the first season, roughly 45 per cent in year two and just 20 percent in year three. Exact amounts are rarely published but The Times reports that Leeds are due to receive £40.1m on what is their second year in receipt of payments.

That presents a significant amount of money for any Championship club but so does £9m, and that is said to be how much more the three newly-promoted teams will bank compared to Leeds. Sheffield United, Burnley and Luton Town were always going to earn more, with it being their first payment, but a 10 per cent increase means the trio will receive a record-breaking £49m each.

Newly-relegated teams last season, those being Leeds, Leicester City and Southampton, received around £44m from their first payment but that amount has gone up, thanks to an increase in Premier League broadcast revenue. It leaves the Whites financially weaker than their likely promotion rivals going into the new season, but still far stronger than those not in receipt of any top-flight money.

Parachute payments remain a controversial subject among Championship clubs, with the majority not in receipt of them and therefore massively disadvantaged. EFL chair Rick Parry wrote to the government earlier this year outlining the ‘major concern’ of such payments affecting the competitive balance of the second-tier, with newly-relegated teams so often making up the majority at the top end of the table a year later.

"The impact of these payments on the competitive balance of the Championship, and on the sustainability of all other clubs, is a major concern for the EFL," Parry wrote in a letter to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee. "The issue of parachute payments remains one of the main reasons why so many football clubs are financially unsustainable and why the Premier League and EFL have not yet agreed the football-led solution that both the Fan Led Review and White Paper have called for."