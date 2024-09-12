Leeds United welcome Burnley to Elland Road on Saturday.

Burnley will be forced to make several late fitness decisions ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds United with former Elland Road loanee Connor Roberts among those harbouring an injury.

Roberts was forced off during the first-half of Wales’ 2-1 UEFA Nations League win over Montenegro on Monday night, the right-back appearing to hold his arm as he departed the field of play. He joined the likes of Maxime Esteve and Manuel Benson as recent concerns, with the aforementioned pair picking up issues against Blackburn Rovers before the international break.

Burnley’s injury list is already growing and could contain as many as 10 players going into this weekend’s Championship clash. Roberts is one of several Burnley players facing late fitness tests, with Scott Parker providing a comprehensive fitness update in his Thursday afternoon press conference.

“Maxime is okay,” Parker said, “Benny (Benson) has got a bit of a big injury so won't be around for a number of weeks, maybe months. It’s his calf, we’ve scanned him and there’s a problem there. Connor just reported in today and we’ve assessed him. It doesn't seem as bad as we initially thought. We’ll re-assess tomorrow, giving us every opportunity for Saturday. We’ll see over the next 24 hours how he comes out of it.

“Enock [Agyei] has been back on the grass and training with us for the last three or four days, so fit and well at this moment. [Hannes] Delcroix, the same, not training with us but on the grass. The longer-term injuries, like Nathan [Redmond], are on the grass and pushing forward but still a way away.

“[Mike Tresor] is fit and healthy. He spent the back end of last year injured and was in Belgium with a serious injury but has been back with us now, involved in some bits with the team. Josh [Cullen] is ready. Again, we need to work out whether this weekend comes a bit too quick. He's trained with us for two or three days, we'll make the call tomorrow.”

Despite the injury concerns, Burnley have enjoyed a decent start to the season and sit just one point and two places below Leeds at this early juncture. Saturday’s meeting is expected to provide the toughest challenge so far for both sides, with Parker and Daniel Farke experienced in winning promotion.

Both have done so twice and were hired by their respective clubs largely thanks to those track records, with the bookies placing Leeds as title favourites and Burnley not far behind. And Parker is under no illusions over the task at hand this weekend, with Elland Road proving to be a fortress once again.

“A big test for us, no doubt,” the Burnley boss added. “We are playing a very good side who have been together for some time now. They’ve made slight changes along the way but have a settled team and going to Elland Road brings a big challenge for us.

“What a challenge for us, we’re looking forward to it. Nothing but full admiration for the job Daniel has done. They missed out by a thread last year in a play-off final which is a 50-50 game. It's a settled team now and you can see that in the way they play.”

Leeds will be without Dan James for Saturday’s clash with the winger suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury. A late call will be made on Max Wober (knee) while Patrick Bamford has been back in training this week.