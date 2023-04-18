It was a Monday night to forget for Leeds United supporters as they suffered a heavy Premier League home defeat and set back to their survival battle.

Javi Gracia’s side lost 6-1 to Liverpool and remain just two points above 18th place as they prepare for their next fixture away to Fulham on Saturday. Meanwhile, there are plenty of transfer news stories involving the Whites and other English clubs making the headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire club have been linked with a bright young prospect from north of the border and Scottish Premiership side Hearts have now reportedly given the player permission to speak to Leeds and to any other clubs interested. Elsewhere, ‘a number of Premier League clubs’ are said to have been put on alert amid news that Chelsea will look to ‘offoad’ a talented midfielder in the summer. Here are the latest Premier League transfer news headlines on Tuesday, April 18:

Hearts ‘give permission’ for teenage striker to speak to Premier League clubs

According to the Edinburgh Evening News, Heart of Midlothian have given teenage striker James Wilson permission to speak to clubs in England about a possible summer move. Aston Villa and Leeds United are both said to be strong contenders for his signature with a decision on his future due soon.

However, Hearts are not giving up hope of keeping Wilson having put a long-term contract on the table for him to stay in Edinburgh. By offering that deal, they protected their right to a development fee under FIFA’s training compensation rule - meaning they would be due a payment in excess of £100,000 if he joins an English Premier League side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea ‘plan to sell’ midfielder with ‘several’ Premier League clubs interested

Chelsea will try and sell Conor Gallagher this summer with a number of Premier League and European clubs interested in the England midfielder, per the Daily Mail. After spending over £600million in the past two transfer windows, Chelsea are said to be ‘under scrutiny’ to fit within Financial Fair Play guidelines and will begin offloading players to offset their spending.