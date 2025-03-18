Preston North End face Leeds United at Elland Road next month.

Preston North End Striker Milutin Osmajic has been charged by the Football Association following allegations of racial abuse with their trip to Leeds United on the horizon.

Osmajic has been the subject of an FA investigation following an incident during Preston’s 0-0 draw at home to Burnley, with Clarets midfielder Hannibal Mejbri accusing his opponent of making a racist comment. The pair exchanged words just before the hour mark at Deepdale before Hannibal ran to both the referee and manager Scott Parker, with the fixture briefly paused.

In a post on Instagram, former Manchester United player Hannibal said: "I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it. That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch."

Osmajic charged

Montenegro international Osmajic has strongly refuted allegations of racist abuse from the start and continued to play for Preston since the incident just over one month ago. That included his presence in the starting line-up for an FA Cup meeting with Burnley on March 1, a game Hannibal didn’t feature in and his teammates refused to shake hands with the Lilywhites frontman.

A statement published on Monday evening on the FA website read: "Milutin Osmajic has been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 at the Championship fixture between Preston and Burnley on Saturday 15 February. It's alleged that the forward acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words towards an opposing player contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

"It's further alleged that this constitutes an 'aggravated breach' which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race. Milutin Osmajic has until Tuesday 25 March to provide a response."

Preston respond to FA charge

A statement from Preston followed, which read: “Preston North End acknowledges the charges brought against Milutin Osmajic by The FA following last month’s Sky Bet Championship fixture against Burnley.

“Milutin continues to strongly deny the allegations of the use of abusive language with reference to colour and/or race and will provide an official response to The FA charges in due course. Until such a time where the case has been concluded, the club will be making no further comment.”

Osmajic has already been the subject of an FA charge this season, having been found guilty of biting Blackburn Rovers defender Owen Beck in September. The 25-year-old was handed an eight-game ban for that particular offence, as well as a £15,000 fine, after admitting a charge of violent conduct.

Preston have nine games remaining this season, eight in the Championship plus next weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final visit of Aston Villa to Deepdale. Paul Heckingbottom’s side travel to Elland Road to face Leeds on April 12, their fifth of those final nine matches across all competitions.

