Every March international fixture involving Leeds United stars as 13 call-ups confirmed

Kyle Newbould
By Kyle Newbould

Central Football Reporter

Published 17th Mar 2025, 18:00 BST

More than a dozen Leeds United players will be away on international duty this week.

A large handful of Leeds United first-team players will set off to leave West Yorkshire this week as the March international break gets underway. A two-week absence of Championship football looks to have come at a good time for Daniel Farke’s side, who took just four points from their most recent three-game week but remain top of the Championship.

Well-earned rests for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell will be welcomed but for those on international duty, there will be no break. Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup get underway this month, as do Nations League play-offs and youth-level fixtures.

Overall, including those jetting off for under-21s action, 13 Leeds players will be away on international duty between now and next weekend. Below, the YEP has seen what each of those 13 has to look forward to.

Kazakhstan (Saturday, March 22) | North Macedonia (Tuesday, March 25)

1. Karl Darlow - Wales

Kazakhstan (Saturday, March 22) | North Macedonia (Tuesday, March 25) | Getty Images

Sweden U19s (Wednesday, March 19) | Poland U19s (Saturday, March 22)

2. Rory Mahady - Scotland U19s

Sweden U19s (Wednesday, March 19) | Poland U19s (Saturday, March 22) Photo: George Wood

Kazakhstan (Saturday, March 22) | North Macedonia (Tuesday, March 25)

3. Joe Rodon - Wales

Kazakhstan (Saturday, March 22) | North Macedonia (Tuesday, March 25) Photo: Matt McNulty

Northern Ireland (Friday, March 21) | Luxembourg (Tuesday, March 25)

4. Isaac Schmidt - Switzerland

Northern Ireland (Friday, March 21) | Luxembourg (Tuesday, March 25) | Getty Images

Puerto Rico (Saturday, March 22) | Puerto Rico (Wednesday, March 26)

5. Junior Firpo - Dominican Republic

Puerto Rico (Saturday, March 22) | Puerto Rico (Wednesday, March 26) | Getty Images

England U20s (Friday, March 21) | Germany U20s (Monday, March 24)

6. Diogo Monteiro - Portugal U20s

England U20s (Friday, March 21) | Germany U20s (Monday, March 24) Photo: Bruce Rollinson

