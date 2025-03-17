A large handful of Leeds United first-team players will set off to leave West Yorkshire this week as the March international break gets underway. A two-week absence of Championship football looks to have come at a good time for Daniel Farke’s side, who took just four points from their most recent three-game week but remain top of the Championship.
Well-earned rests for the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell will be welcomed but for those on international duty, there will be no break. Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup get underway this month, as do Nations League play-offs and youth-level fixtures.
Overall, including those jetting off for under-21s action, 13 Leeds players will be away on international duty between now and next weekend. Below, the YEP has seen what each of those 13 has to look forward to.