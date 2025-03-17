The YEP asked Leeds United fans for their thoughts on Willy Gnonto and Brenden Aaronson over the weekend.

Leeds United fans have made clear their desire to see Willy Gnonto start at No.10 for the rest of the season, following his impactful performance off the bench at QPR.

Gnonto played a pivotal role as Leeds came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Loftus Road, with Daniel Farke breaking character to introduce him for Brenden Aaronson at half-time. The Italian was regularly involved and slipped a beautiful pass through to Dan James in the build-up to Jayden Bogle’s equaliser.

Aaronson’s half-time removal capped off another disappointing performance in which he struggled to create, while a nightmare moment saw him set up QPR’s Koki Saito with a misplaced pass. The 24-year-old has been virtually ever-present at No.10 but while eight goals and two assists is a decent return so far, none of them have come in the last eight.

Leeds fans on gnonto

Leeds do not have another natural creative option but Farke admitted on Saturday he’d considered starting Gnonto until the early hours, opting instead for Aaronson’s energy in front of the ‘two ballers’ Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. But after contrasting 45 minutes between the two No.10s, the YEP asked supporters on Facebook whether the role should be Gnonto’s between now and May.

Steve Hainsworth said: “Agree, Aaronson is in need of a rest. Aaronson is knocked off the ball too easily, he has beefed up a bit this season but is still too lightweight. Gnonto is the same in the respect that he goes down too easily, difference being Gnonto is head and shoulders above Aaronson in what he creates. Maybe that is because Willy is fresh and Brenden is tired.”

Tony Wilkinson said: “The more Gnonto plays the better he will be, bags of talent and much stronger than Aaronson and Ramazani. Needs coaching to use his abilities, not really a no 10 better on wing. At moment though probably better bet than Aaronson.”

Paul Kneller said: “Definitely should have had more playing time in the past 4 games. Farke obviously likes Aaronson's energy / work rate more than the end product. I would definitely start Gnonto in the next game and then take it from there. Ramazani should get game time too based on James’s efforts last 3 games. Farke needs to see when players are not producing. One or maybe 2 below average games might be forgiven but when it gets to 3 or more then change it. It’s even more critical now we are down to the final 8 games.”

‘Gnonto a different class’

Craig Tarbotton said: “Gnonto put in a better performance in the 10 role in 45 minutes than Aaronson has done this year. The fans have been crying out for Farke to give him a go.”

Liam Bates said: “Agree. Brenden has great energy but very poor judgement. Other than Brenden’s assist for QPR, I haven’t seen him play the quality of ball that Gnonto played often enough.”

Mark Livesey said: “He did well today but does he start every game on the back of a good 45 minutes in today? I’m not truly convinced, Aaronson hasn’t been good for quite a few games recently and does need a bit of a break. I do agree we do need to see more of Gnonto but I still think they will all play their part, they all definitely need to it’s still going to be tight and they will all contribute.”

Boris Atha said: “Agree, Willy and Aaronson offer similar levels of energy, but Willy is a different class, can pick a pass, and is much less likely to get bullied off the ball.”

