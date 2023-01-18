Leeds United are still interested in Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Whites have already added to their squad in this window, signing Max Wober and Giorginio Rutter, and they are assessing further additions as Jesse Marsch aims to lead the club out of relegation trouble. As things stand, Leeds are just two points above the drop, and it seems they do need further help in the way of transfers if they are to enjoy a more comfortable second half of the campaign.

One of the reported targets is Angers midfielder Ounahi, who stood out during Morocco’s hugely impressive World Cup campaign earlier this winter. The 22-year-old is being tipped for a big future, and Leeds are said to want to add his energetic playing style to their midfield.

In the last couple of days, though, talk of interest from the Whites has died down a little amid interest from Serie A leaders Napoli, who would surely be in a better position to secure a deal. But according to transfer expert Romano, Leeds are indeed still interested in a deal.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: “Between Azzedine Ounahi and all the clubs trying everything is still open. Leeds are still there. Leeds are interested and speaking to Angers. But also Napoli made the proposal to sign a player for the next season. So conversations ongoing but the Ounahi situation will be clarified very soon.”

