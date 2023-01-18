How Leeds United’s new potential owners’ net worth rank in the Premier League

Leeds United welcomed 49ers Enterprises when they purchased an initial stake in the football club in 2018, before they increased their investment to 37 per cent in 2021 as the company’s president, Paraag Marathe, became vice-chairman. While Andrea Radrizzani remains the majority shareholder, the 49ers could take more control of the Whites in the near future and now currently own 44%.

After showing their commitment to the club by agreeing to pay future instalments of the Georginio Rutter deal, it is understood that the 49ers have an option to complete a full takeover of Leeds by January 2024 - increasing the club’s net worth significantly. We take a look at how the 49ers net worth compares to that of the other owners in the Premier League ahead of a potential takeover.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to be on the radar of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Liverpool continue to be linked with a takeover after Fenway Sports decided to sell up.

1. Newcastle United - £320 billion Newcastle United became the Premier League's richest club when they were bought by a consortium led by the Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

2. Man City - £23.2 billion Skeikh Mansour is the majority shareholder of City Football Group and is a member of Abu Dhabi's royal family.

3. Chelsea - £10.9 billion Todd Boehly's consortium took over from Roman Abramovich in May and have spent over £400m on transfers so far.

4. Fulham - £7.4 billion Shahid Khan is also the owner of NFL side Jacksonville Jaguars.