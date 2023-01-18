Leeds had shared a message on the club’s official Twitter account on Wednesday lunchtime, preceding their 7:45pm kick-off against Cardiff City in an FA Cup Third Round Replay. It read: “Advice for tonight: Make sure you’re in your seats early”, accompanied by the Polish flag emoji.

It didn’t take long for supporters to flock to the replies, overjoyed that the Whites’ cryptic message meant Elland Road would be welcoming new DC United player Mateusz Klich back to the stadium he called home for five-and-a-half years, for an organised farewell.

Ever the joker, Klich took to Twitter himself, replying to Leeds’ tweet with a tongue-in-cheek comment suggesting Barcelona forward and international teammate Robert Lewandowski was set to be unveiled by the club. Of course, that is not the case, but Klich’s penchant for poking fun online appears not to have diminished since mutually terminating his deal at Elland Road earlier this month.

"Good luck @lewy_official , it is amazing club you will love it”, the midfielder wrote, tagging the decorated Polish forward.

Leeds do plan to welcome Klich back at Elland Road after the 32-year-old signed terms with DC United in Major League Soccer last week. A hastily-arranged guard of honour, complete with ‘Klich 43’ shirts worn by the squad and staff, followed his final appearance for United against West Ham at the beginning of January, as it became clear he was set to leave the club, breaking down on the pitch in front of those who had remained to applaud at the final whistle.

Supporters have been encouraged to get to their seats early this evening, with Klich set to be paraded on the pitch before Leeds take on Cardiff.