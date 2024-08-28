'Stay clear' - Wales boss details honest conversation with Leeds United man after surprise call-up
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wales boss Craig Bellamy refused to be drawn into Karl Darlow’s previous rejection of a call-up but insists the Leeds United goalkeeper is ‘really keen’ to be involved from now on.
Darlow was a surprise addition to the 24-man Welsh squad for upcoming fixtures against Turkey and Montenegro, having never made an international appearance by the age of 33. He joins an ever-growing contingent of Leeds players with regular starters Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and Dan James also present, albeit there was no second call-up for the 18-year-old Charlie Crew.
Northampton-born Darlow is eligible to represent Wales due to his grandfather, Ken Leek, who played as a forward for the Dragons in the 1960s, but the goalkeeper twice turned down the opportunity previously. But with a new head coach comes a clean slate and having spoken with Leeds’ No.2, Bellamy is under no illusions that he has made the right choice.
"I was aware he could play for Wales," Bellamy told reporters after confirming his squad on Wednesday. "I don't know the conversations he had with previous managers. I like to stay clear of that. I don't know what went on with those conversations, but I had the opportunity to talk to him and he was really keen. Usually at his age they maybe pull away from international football, and maybe concentrate on family and club football.
"But he was the reverse. He felt he needed to do this for him. He had the aim of going to a World Cup. He wanted to be part of that. He was under no illusions that he wouldn't automatically start. He's going to have to compete for his place like everyone else is. But his leadership roles and his experience, he is able to handle that. I believe he'll be a big asset with his leadership values, and someone with that experience will be a big benefit to the group."
Leeds face another key season, so get closer to the action with our new newsletter - Inside Elland Road with Graham Smyth
Darlow’s presence in the Wales squad adds another touch of West Yorkshire-influence, with the experienced shot-stopper joining Ampadu, Rodon and James - as well as last season’s on-loan teammate Connor Roberts, who is now back at Burnley. Ampadu in particular is becoming a more central part of his country’s international set up and even captained his side at the end of last season.
There were suggestions the 23-year-old could be handed the armband on a permanent basis for the second time this summer, having succeeded Liam Cooper as Leeds captain. But Bellamy has opted to stick with the more experienced Aaron Ramsey for now.
"I didn't see any reason to change that for the time being,” Bellamy added. “I understand the role of the captaincy. I was captain for Wales through the age groups and into the senior team. I do understand it.