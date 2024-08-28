Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United's fifth summer signing was confirmed on Tuesday with Manor Solomon arriving on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

Manor Solomon was sold on the Leeds United project after speaking with Daniel Farke and seeing the quality of teammates he would join, even in the Championship.

Leeds confirmed the arrival of Solomon on Tuesday evening, with the versatile attacker agreeing a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur. The Israeli international is thought to have rejected top-flight interest from Spain and the Netherlands in preference of a move to Elland Road and becomes the second attacking arrival in six days after Largie Ramazani joined from UD Almeria on Thursday.

Selling the Championship has proven to be a difficult task in the past, especially for players who have become accustomed to top-flight domestic, European and international football. But Leeds can boast a squad many think belongs in the Premier League and Solomon was instantly convinced to join a young and exciting group.

“I am really happy to be here,” Solomon told LUTV after his move was confirmed. “I've heard a lot about the club, about its fans, about the heritage, the history. I know it's a massive club in England and I'm looking forward to seeing the fans and to meet them all.

“As soon as the interest from Leeds came, I started to look for the players, for the coach and I've spoken with the manager and he explained to me about the style of playing, about the players that there are in Leeds. I know there is a group of great lads, young people with great desire, with great techniques and I'm looking forward to playing with them and to helping them in the best way I can. I just want to get going.”

Leeds and Tottenham are forging a strong relationship that has benefitted both parties in recent years, with Solomon following the likes of Djed spence and Joe Rodon in making the move north - the latter eventually making his move permanent for £10million - while Archie Gray got his Premier League move this summer after Spurs triggered his £40m release clause. Gray and Solomon will have spent some time together since that transfer and the Whites academy graduate played his part in selling the Elland Road project.

“Yeah, I spoke with Archie a bit and he told me some great things about the club. I spoke with some other people, the assistant coach at Tottenham who also told me some great stuff about Leeds,” the loan arrival added. “I also saw DJ [Dan James, former Fulham teammate] and he also told me some good things about the club so yeah, all of the opinions I got about the club is that it is a great club and I am excited to get started.”

Solomon arrives with impressive top-flight pedigree, having scored five goals in an impressive loan spell at Fulham during the 2022/23 campaign. That run of form encouraged Tottenham to pick up the winger on a free transfer in the summer of 2023, following the termination of his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The right-footed winger has spent the majority of his career cutting in from the left but cam comfortably operate on either wing and has played a number of games in a more central role as well. He will likely operate across the trio behind the striker at Leeds as Farke sees fit. The club say Solomon’s arrival is a reward for their ‘patient’ approach to transfer dealings, with further arrivals expected before Friday’s deadline.