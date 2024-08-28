Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United remain interested in a long-term Daniel Farke target.

Leeds United look set to reignite interest in Ao Tanaka and while reports of a release clause are thought to be wide of the mark, German media believe a bargain fee could still be agreed.

Tanaka re-emerged as a late-summer target inside Elland Road on Tuesday, with Daniel Farke a big fan of the Japan international and in need of midfield reinforcements before Friday’s deadline. Leeds were linked with interest during Farke’s first summer in charge a year ago and have seemingly kept a close eye on things, with speculation intensifying over a last-minute move.

The Daily Mail claim Leeds are ready to trigger a release clause around £2.65million in order to secure Tanaka’s signature quickly, which would be considered a bargain price for a fully-fledged international who is undoubtedly good enough for top-flight football. And while German outlet BILD insist there is no such clause present, they add that a cut-price deal is still a very real possibility.

Tanaka is into the final year of his contract at Fortuna Dusseldorf and despite early-summer suggestions of an extension, there has been no fresh agreement. It means the 2. Bundesliga outfit might be left with little option but to cash in on the 25-year-old before Friday’s deadline, with Leeds hoping to repeat a familiar trick.

BILD suggests that while Tanaka’s market value sits around €4m (£3.4m), he ‘would not bring in that much money’ due to the contract situation. And so despite the apparent lack of release clause, Leeds could still find themselves snapping up the midfielder for a similar price to that suggested by The Daily Mail.

It is an approach Leeds have taken regularly this summer, with multiple players being targeted during a window in which they have entered the final year of their respective contracts. It is partly how they managed to prise Jayden Bogle away from Championship rivals Sheffield United for just £5m, and a key reason behind the £10m arrival of winger Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria.

Leeds saw a £3.3m bid for Dejan Ljubicic rejected by 1. FC Koln earlier this summer and held continued interest in the midfielder, who is also into the final year of his contract - albeit that example is complicated slightly by the German club being placed under a transfer embargo. An offer for SC Freiburg star Roland Sallai hasn’t yet been submitted but interest is definitely there and a move is only seen as possible due to the Hungarian’s similar situation.

The approach has irked Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder recently but is commonplace among teams looking to snap up top-quality players for below their peak market value. And a sub-£3m move for Tanaka would be seen as exactly that, with the midfielder a perfect fit in terms of profile for what Farke wants alongside Ethan Ampadu.

The energetic midfield option registered seven goals and three assists in 30 German second-tier appearances last season, helping Dusseldorf to a third-place finish. He has played every minute of the current league campaign, albeit that consists of only three games.