Leeds United fans have been reacting to their side’s home draw with Brighton on Saturday.

The Whites produced a spirited performance against one of the Premier League’s most in-form clubs. Roberto de Zerbi’s men are fighting for a place in Europe currently, while Leeds find themselves scrapping for points near the bottom of the Premier League. Unsurprisingly, it was Brighton who took the lead, with Alexis Mac Allister heading home after a Kaoru Mitoma header across goal.

Patrick Bamford fired Leeds back to level terms with a long-ranger effort and the help of a hefty deflection, but Brighton responded after the break, and retook the lead after some mightily clumsy defending from the Whites. The ball was deflected agains Illan Meslier, and with a goal looking certain, Jack Harrison inadvertently turned the ball into his own net.

Leeds rode their luck after going behind, but they hung in there long enough for Harrison to make up for his own goal by curling in an absolute beauty following quickly-taken corner from Wilfried Gnonto. Leeds rallied for a winner late on but ultimately had to settle for a valuable point.

Here’s how some Whites fans reacted to the draw on Twitter...

D_8_ - “A GOOD RESULT AGAINST A GOOD TEAM, MY EYES ARE DECEIVING ME.”

Samh_15 - “We live to breathe another day.”

BenALAW1 - “Not good enough.”

Ellis_Platten - “It’s a good point. Brighton are fantastic, we’ve taken 4 from 6 at home under Gracia. Onwards.”

ShesLUFC - “Should’ve lost but brighton are decent ill take the point aslong as we get 3 against Palace and forest.”

BuddhaOwl - “A point is a point and the point is were like a dying ember fighting to survive, we have to be brave from here on in and start turning one point into three points.”

Iamhimothy23 - “I’ll take the point but we can play better than that absolutely need 3 points next week.”