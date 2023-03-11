The Seagulls arrive at Elland Road having lost just once in their last 10 outings and sitting eighth in the top flight with games in hand. Roberto De Zerbi has proved a more than adequate replacement for Graham Potter, winning half of his 22 games in charge.

Wober admires the way Brighton go about their business.

"I think right now they are one of the best teams in the league," he told the matchday programme.

TOUGH TASK - Max Wober and Leeds United will face one of the Premier League's current best sides, in the form of Brighton. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

"They play really good football. We've watched videos of them and they are very comfortable on the ball, having the ball in all areas and they are also a dangerous team who score a lot of goals."

Goalscoring is something Leeds have struggled with of late. New head coach Javi Gracia has spoken at length of the work that needs to be done in order to get the attack firing, but he will soon welcome back a number of senior forwards.

Centre-half Wober believes the Whites will carry a threat against today's opponents.

"We are really sure we can hurt them, though, especially in certain moments going forward," he said.

"We need to show our quality and finish well. I think it will be an exciting game and a big one for both teams."

The game will throw up an Eredivisie reunion for Wober, who spent two years with Dutch giants Ajax before moving to RB Salzburg.

"I played with Joel Veltman at Ajax," he said.