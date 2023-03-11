Cooper missed both of last month’s back-to-back Premier League clashes against Manchester United but returned to the bench for the subsequent fixture at Everton in which he was an unused substitute in a 1-0 defeat. Leeds lost fellow defender Max Wober to a shoulder injury at Goodison Park but Cooper was not called for from the bench and caretaker boss Michael Skubala later revealed that the skipper was not ready for “long minutes.” Cooper has not made any of United’s three matchday squads and the skipper has reflected on his recent absence in his captain’s column of Saturday’s matchday programme for the Brighton clash.

Cooper wrote: “Personally it’s been frustrating to miss the last few matches with injury and I didn’t expect to be out for as long as I have been. Naturally, all I want to do is get back out on the pitch as soon as possible and help the team as much as I can. Hopefully I can do that sooner rather than later.

"Today we’re coming up against another really good side in Brighton & Hove Albion. As always we go into every match believing we can get the three points and we believe in our ability. We need to reach our maximum levels in order to do so this afternoon and all of the lads will be giving everything they can.”