Leeds United 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion highlights: Whites come from behind as Bamford and Harrison find the net

Leeds United host Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton at Elland Road this afternoon as Javi Gracia’s side look to record back-to-back home wins

Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
15 hours ago
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 4:55pm

The Whites are a point above the bottom of the table and in desperate need of goals, victories and points as the end of the season nears. Leeds are without back-to-back home wins all season but in their most recent fixture at Elland Road defeated fellow relegation rivals Southampton by a goal to nil.

Head coach Gracia hopes to welcome back first-team players Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra this weekend; the pair have returned to training but are lacking match sharpness.

Live match updates, team news, analysis and minute-by-minute coverage here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.

(Pic: Getty)
(Pic: Getty)
(Pic: Getty)

Leeds United 2-2 Brighton LIVE

FT: Leeds 2-2 Brighton

Sub

Stoppage time

90’ Four added mins

Yellow

90’ Firpo booked for a trip on March. Free-kick Brighton right on the corner of Leeds’ 18-yard box.

A winner is in Leeds’ grasp

Brighton sub

87’ Webster replaced by Van Hecke

Sub

84’ Aaronson off for Rutter

Superb

Yellow

83' Caicedo booked for a cynical trip on Aaronson who was breaking through the middle. Free-kick Leeds.

Loud

81' Noise inside Elland Road when Leeds attack is incredible. Gnonto has made a difference since coming on, too.

