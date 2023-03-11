Leeds United 2-2 Brighton and Hove Albion highlights: Whites come from behind as Bamford and Harrison find the net
Leeds United host Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton at Elland Road this afternoon as Javi Gracia’s side look to record back-to-back home wins
The Whites are a point above the bottom of the table and in desperate need of goals, victories and points as the end of the season nears. Leeds are without back-to-back home wins all season but in their most recent fixture at Elland Road defeated fellow relegation rivals Southampton by a goal to nil.
Head coach Gracia hopes to welcome back first-team players Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra this weekend; the pair have returned to training but are lacking match sharpness.
Live match updates, team news, analysis and minute-by-minute coverage here throughout the afternoon. Kick-off is at 3pm.
Leeds United 2-2 Brighton LIVE
90’ Firpo booked for a trip on March. Free-kick Brighton right on the corner of Leeds’ 18-yard box.
83' Caicedo booked for a cynical trip on Aaronson who was breaking through the middle. Free-kick Leeds.