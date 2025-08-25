Stan Collymore makes ominous Leeds United and Sunderland financial predictions

The former Liverpool striker has had his say on the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Leeds United and Sunderland they could be ‘disproportionately affected’ by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

Under the current regulations, Championship clubs are not allowed to post losses that exceed £39 million over a three-year period and that figure increases to £105 million for clubs in the Premier League. Despite those figures Leeds, Sunderland and Burnley have all spent heavily during the summer transfer window as they look to ensure their top flight stay is prolonged beyond a solitary season.

The Whites look set to take their summer spending beyond the £100 million mark after agreeing a reported £8 million fee with Leicester City for full-back James Justin after the likes of Lucas Perri, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor all arrived at Elland Road following last season’s dramatic Championship title win.

Play-off winners Sunderland have posted the highest transfer spend after the Black Cats spent around £143 million on the likes of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra and Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele. Burnley have also spent above the £100 million mark with 13 permanent signings that included a shock move for Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker and deals for Chelsea duo Lesley Ugochukwu and Armando Broja.

As it stands, Leeds have only recouped around £5 million with the sale of Rasmus Kristensen. However, Sunderland and Burnley have all authorised big money departures with the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Tommy Watson and James Trafford all moving on during the summer transfer window.

Leeds could be ‘disproportionately affected’

With tight financial restrictions still seemingly hampering clubs looking to progress, Collymore has expressed some concern of the current regulations and name-checked Leeds and Sunderland are clubs that are ‘disproportionately affected’.

In response to a suggestion PSR was introduced with the intent of making the Premier League top six a ‘closed shop’, the former Liverpool and Nottingham Forest striker posted on X: “I'm still clinging on to the premise that PSR was a response to finances spiralling out of control rather than keep a ‘red cartel’ status quo. But there's no doubt that Newcastle and Villa currently, Leeds and Sunderland in the future (two huge clubs) are disproportionately affected. And all 4 of those clubs could add as much at the very top of English and European football as City, Spurs and Chelsea because all are as big.”