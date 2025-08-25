Leeds United transfer latest as 'deal agreed' and new target scouted

The latest transfer talk from Leeds United as the summer transfer window enters its final week.

Leeds United have reportedly taken a major step towards securing their tenth new addition of the summer transfer window.

The Elland Road hierarchy have overseen an impressive recruitment drive in the aftermath of last season’s Championship title win and their spending is now set to surpass the £100 million mark as they appear to be on the brink of meeting Daniel Farke’s calls for a new full back to be adding to his squad before next Monday’s 7pm deadline.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s heavy defeat at Premier League title contenders, the Whites boss said: “Yes, we are quite open and honest about this. I don’t speak about names and about any rumours. But we’ve spoken about it. In the full-back position, we could need an addition. And we have also spoken before these signings, anyhow, that we would strengthen our offence. Yeah, let’s see if we do. Perhaps even a bit more in the offence. One, perhaps two, more signings would be beneficial.”

A number of full-backs have been linked with moves to Elland Road in recent weeks and it now appears a firm move has been made after the Whites reportedly had an £8 million offer accepted for Leicester City star James Justin. The Independent have claimed the deal could eventually cost Leeds around £10 million if certain add-ons are triggered during Justin’s time with the club and the once-capped England international could officially join Leeds ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Newcastle United.

Championship club eye move for replacement for Whites target

ADMIRERS: Leeds United of Bournemouth defender James Hill, above. | Getty Images

Further additions to the Leeds United squad could be made during the final seven days of the transfer window.

With the move for James Justin now progressing, the Whites are reportedly keen to add yet another defender to Farke’s ranks and there are strong suggestions Bournemouth star James Hill has been monitored in recent weeks. The former Fleetwood Town centre back has made 26 appearances for the Cherries since moving to the Vitality Stadium in 2022 and has spent time out on loan at Blackburn Rovers and Hearts during that time.

Leeds are believed to have watched Hill in action and are considering a move and their hopes of landing the England Under-21 international could have been raised by the news Bournemouth are considering a move for Red Star Belgrade centre back Veljko Milosavljevic. The Sunday Mirror have claimed the Cherries have sent scouts to watch the Serbian youngster in action and he would be considered as a replacement for Hill if Leeds follow up their interest with a firm bid.