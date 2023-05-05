Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Staggering Premier League ‘time-wasting’ figures and where Leeds United, Newcastle, Man Utd rank - gallery

The time-wasting statistics of Premier League clubs revealed as Leeds United are compared to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Manchester United.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 5th May 2023, 18:11 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 20:00 BST

Leeds United face a daunting task on Saturday as they look to boost their hopes of remaining in the Premier League.

With new manager Sam Allardyce in charge for the first time, the Whites will visit leaders Manchester City looking to become only the third side to avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium this season after Everton battled to an away point against Pep Guardiola’s side a month after Brentford had collected a maximum at the home of the reigning champions.

There have been some suggestions the Whites could follow the example of some of their Premier League rivals and try to limit City’s ability to punish them with some of football’s ‘dark arts’. Time-wasting tactics have been widely discussed in the Premier League this season - but how do Leeds compare to their top flight counterparts when it comes to the amount of time the ball spends in-play during their fixtures.

Percentage of game with ball in play: 61.8%

1. Manchester City

Percentage of game with ball in play: 61.8% Photo: Getty Images

Percentage of game with ball in play: 58%

2. Liverpool

Percentage of game with ball in play: 58%

Percentage of game with ball in play: 58%

3. Leicester City

Percentage of game with ball in play: 58% Photo: Getty Images

Percentage of game with ball in play: 57.6%

4. West Ham United

Percentage of game with ball in play: 57.6% Photo: Getty Images

