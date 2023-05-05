With new manager Sam Allardyce in charge for the first time, the Whites will visit leaders Manchester City looking to become only the third side to avoid defeat at the Etihad Stadium this season after Everton battled to an away point against Pep Guardiola’s side a month after Brentford had collected a maximum at the home of the reigning champions.

There have been some suggestions the Whites could follow the example of some of their Premier League rivals and try to limit City’s ability to punish them with some of football’s ‘dark arts’. Time-wasting tactics have been widely discussed in the Premier League this season - but how do Leeds compare to their top flight counterparts when it comes to the amount of time the ball spends in-play during their fixtures.