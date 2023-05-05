New boss Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United rescue mission starts at Manchester City on Saturday – and this is how we think he will line the Whites up.
Allardyce held his pre-City press conference on Friday morning, at which he revealed that Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas formed his quartet of injury absentees. Cooper started last weekend’s clash at Bournemouth in which he was forced off with a glute injury upon what proved Javi Gracia’s final game in charge after a 4-1 defeat.
Allardyce also admitted at Friday’s press briefing that one of his biggest decisions probably concerned whether or not to keep Illan Meslier in goal after a rotten recent run for the Whites keeper. Allardyce has four games to save fourth-bottom United’s top-flight status and this is the XI that we think will step out at the Etihad for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.
1. GK - Illan Meslier
Allardyce admitted himself that Meslier's place in the team or otherwise presented him with one of his biggest decisions and there have been lots of calls for the Frenchman to be dropped following a series of recent goalkeeping gaffes. But there is no doubt that Meslier is streets ahead as first choice keeper at his best and when high on confidence, something which Allardyce will be keen to restore. The gut feeling is that Meslier will get another chance despite the experience of Joel Robles waiting in reserve. Either way, it's a huge call. Photo: OLI SCARFF
2. RB - Luke Ayling
It's surely Ayling or Rasmus Kristensen at right back and the absence of captain Cooper might help away the pendulum in the favour of Ayling given his leadership. Much also depends on the formation but Leeds were all at sea with a three-man centre back axis at Crystal Palace so a flat back four might be what Allardyce opts for. Photo: Alex Livesey
3. CB - Robin Koch
Cooper is out and Koch looks a fairly certain starter at the heart of the defence. Pascal Struijk is another option, but could he be deployed elsewhere under Big Sam? Photo: Warren Little
4. CB - Max Wober
A player even more important to Leeds in the absence of Cooper and surely the first defender on the team sheet at centre-half given the importance of a strong back line against City, even though Wober could also be played as a left back or holding midfielder. The latter would be no surprise given Allardyce's comment about the importance of packing the midfield but Wober essentially just looks a must at centre half, assuming he is fit enough to start having only recently returned from injury. The first of three changes, in for the injured Cooper. Photo: Shaun Botterill