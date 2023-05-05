1 . GK - Illan Meslier

Allardyce admitted himself that Meslier's place in the team or otherwise presented him with one of his biggest decisions and there have been lots of calls for the Frenchman to be dropped following a series of recent goalkeeping gaffes. But there is no doubt that Meslier is streets ahead as first choice keeper at his best and when high on confidence, something which Allardyce will be keen to restore. The gut feeling is that Meslier will get another chance despite the experience of Joel Robles waiting in reserve. Either way, it's a huge call. Photo: OLI SCARFF