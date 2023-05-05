Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
20 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
1 hour ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
4 hours ago Sarah Ferguson reveals why she’s not invited to King’s coronation
5 hours ago Martin Lewis shares discount code to get £5 off your weekly shop
8 hours ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses

Leeds United's predicted line up gallery v Man City as Allardyce makes huge call and big changes

New boss Sam Allardyce’s Leeds United rescue mission starts at Manchester City on Saturday – and this is how we think he will line the Whites up.

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 5th May 2023, 15:51 BST

Allardyce held his pre-City press conference on Friday morning, at which he revealed that Liam Cooper, Luis Sinisterra, Tyler Adams and Stuart Dallas formed his quartet of injury absentees. Cooper started last weekend’s clash at Bournemouth in which he was forced off with a glute injury upon what proved Javi Gracia’s final game in charge after a 4-1 defeat.

Allardyce also admitted at Friday’s press briefing that one of his biggest decisions probably concerned whether or not to keep Illan Meslier in goal after a rotten recent run for the Whites keeper. Allardyce has four games to save fourth-bottom United’s top-flight status and this is the XI that we think will step out at the Etihad for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

Allardyce admitted himself that Meslier's place in the team or otherwise presented him with one of his biggest decisions and there have been lots of calls for the Frenchman to be dropped following a series of recent goalkeeping gaffes. But there is no doubt that Meslier is streets ahead as first choice keeper at his best and when high on confidence, something which Allardyce will be keen to restore. The gut feeling is that Meslier will get another chance despite the experience of Joel Robles waiting in reserve. Either way, it's a huge call.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Allardyce admitted himself that Meslier's place in the team or otherwise presented him with one of his biggest decisions and there have been lots of calls for the Frenchman to be dropped following a series of recent goalkeeping gaffes. But there is no doubt that Meslier is streets ahead as first choice keeper at his best and when high on confidence, something which Allardyce will be keen to restore. The gut feeling is that Meslier will get another chance despite the experience of Joel Robles waiting in reserve. Either way, it's a huge call. Photo: OLI SCARFF

Photo Sales
It's surely Ayling or Rasmus Kristensen at right back and the absence of captain Cooper might help away the pendulum in the favour of Ayling given his leadership. Much also depends on the formation but Leeds were all at sea with a three-man centre back axis at Crystal Palace so a flat back four might be what Allardyce opts for.

2. RB - Luke Ayling

It's surely Ayling or Rasmus Kristensen at right back and the absence of captain Cooper might help away the pendulum in the favour of Ayling given his leadership. Much also depends on the formation but Leeds were all at sea with a three-man centre back axis at Crystal Palace so a flat back four might be what Allardyce opts for. Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Cooper is out and Koch looks a fairly certain starter at the heart of the defence. Pascal Struijk is another option, but could he be deployed elsewhere under Big Sam?

3. CB - Robin Koch

Cooper is out and Koch looks a fairly certain starter at the heart of the defence. Pascal Struijk is another option, but could he be deployed elsewhere under Big Sam? Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
A player even more important to Leeds in the absence of Cooper and surely the first defender on the team sheet at centre-half given the importance of a strong back line against City, even though Wober could also be played as a left back or holding midfielder. The latter would be no surprise given Allardyce's comment about the importance of packing the midfield but Wober essentially just looks a must at centre half, assuming he is fit enough to start having only recently returned from injury. The first of three changes, in for the injured Cooper.

4. CB - Max Wober

A player even more important to Leeds in the absence of Cooper and surely the first defender on the team sheet at centre-half given the importance of a strong back line against City, even though Wober could also be played as a left back or holding midfielder. The latter would be no surprise given Allardyce's comment about the importance of packing the midfield but Wober essentially just looks a must at centre half, assuming he is fit enough to start having only recently returned from injury. The first of three changes, in for the injured Cooper. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sam AllardyceLiam CooperMan CityStuart DallasBournemouth