Leeds United's opponents dealt fresh double blow with key figure ruled out of Whites clash

Spurs keeper and captain Hugo Lloris suffered a muscular problem during last month’s defeat at Newcastle United and the 36-year-old has now been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. As part of a double injury setback, left-back Ryan Sessesgon will also not play again this season. The 22-year-old has not featured since Tottenham’s 1-0 victory at home to Manchester City in February due to a hamstring issue.

"Both sustained big injuries,” said acting head coach Ryan Mason to SPURSPLAY. “Hugo’s one got confirmed so he’s out for the rest of the season unfortunately and then Ryan as well – we’ve got a couple of others who hopefully aren’t too far away from being back and helping the group but that’s just a day-to-day one and we’ll assess them each day.”

Speaking at Friday’s pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s hosting of Crystal Palace, Mason added: “Hugo is out for the season, we had the results back and it’s obviously disappointing. We kind of feared that initially, we did some more tests and he won’t play again for us this season. Ryan had a significant injury, he’s been out for a long time, and Ryan won’t feature for the rest of the season.”