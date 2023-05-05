Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United sit in Premier League table without VAR compared to Everton, Leicester City and Wolves - gallery

Leeds United have four games left to save themselves in the Premier League with Manchester City up next

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 5th May 2023, 13:06 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 17:00 BST

VAR has been a controversial topic since it was introduced in the Premier League. Leeds United have been on the receiving end of both positive and negative results on the back of the technology since their promotion to the top flight back in 2020 under former boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Whites are currently fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table under Sam Allardyce. They are above the drop zone on goal difference after their loss away at AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Here is a look at where Leeds would sit in a table without VAR this term...

83 points (+4)

1. Man City

83 points (+4)

79 (+1)

2. Arsenal

79 (+1)

66 (+1)

3. Newcastle

66 (+1)

63 (0)

4. Man Utd

63 (0)

