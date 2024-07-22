Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United have reportedly ‘expressed interest’ in the exciting winger.

Leeds United have suffered a blow in their reported pursuit of Jesurun Rak-Sakyi with Southampton set to submit a big-money offer for the Crystal Palace man.

Rak-Sakyi emerged as a potential target for Leeds towards the end of last week, with the 21-year-old expected to leave Palace on loan in search of more regular football. The Whites were thought to have ‘expressed interest’ in taking the tricky winger on loan alongside a number of their Championship rivals.

There is also Premier League interest in Rak-Sakyi, however, with Southampton known admirers, having had initial proposals for a loan with an option to buy knocked back. But journalist Alan Nixon now reports that Russell Martin’s side are ‘readying’ an improved permanent offer, believed to be worth around £12million.

Palace are thought to be open to letting Rak-Sakyi leave this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they’d accept a permanent exit or are looking to see their young star develop elsewhere before returning to Selhurst Park. Should they decide on the latter, then assurances over regular game-time will likely play a major role in where the England Under-20 international moves.

Previous reports have also suggested that Palace are conscious of doing business with a Premier League rival and so it would likely need Southampton to table an offer that cannot be refused. There is no detail on how the incoming bid would be received at Selhurst Park.

Reported interest from Leeds would likely be in the form of a loan deal, which could appeal to Palace more than a permanent bid if they have long-term plans for Rak-Sakyi. The winger was given a shot at first-team involvement last season but found minutes hard to come by, thanks in no part to a hamstring injury that sidelined him for almost six months.

But a loan spell at League One Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 campaign saw Rak-Sakyi register 15 goals and eight assists to eventually be crowned Supporters’ Player of the Season. There is hope among Championship suitors that similar numbers could be reached in the second-tier.

The YEP understands Leeds have done extensive work on potential wide reinforcements this summer, with the assumption being that top-flight interest in the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto would eventually turn into bids. That is yet to happen, although reports have intensified regarding the future of both despite the club making clear they are no longer actively looking to sell.

Reports on Monday identified West Ham United as the latest to express interest in Summerville, who was the standout player of Leeds’ failed Championship promotion push last season, but there remain concerns over the Dutchman’s price-tag. Everton are thought to remain keen on Gnonto but also view a deal for him as ‘tricky’ due to the valuation.