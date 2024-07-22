Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sam Byram has described Leeds United’s pre-season as one of the hardest he has known in reflecting on Daniel Farke’s play-offs heartbreak message.

Leeds stepped out in public for the first time since May’s play-off final defeat with Friday’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town in which Byram bagged 45 minutes in the second half from the bench.

Byram is heading for his second season at Leeds after returning to the club last summer following his release from Norwich City where the defender also played under boss Farke.

The full-back is used to Farke pre-seasons, but says the current one at Leeds is “probably one of the toughest” he has known as the Whites look to bounce back from last season’s promotion near-miss.

There were naturally tears and players on their knees following the conclusion of May’s play-off final defeat to Southampton, which Byram says Farke has already addressed with his group.

United’s boss, says Byram, wants his players to use the heart-breaking ending as extra hunger to succeed next term, ahead of which the hard yards are certainly being felt this summer.

Speaking after Friday night’s friendly at Harrogate, Byram was asked what Farke had been saying to the group after the play-off final distress. Byram reasoned: "I think it's forget what happened. Forget it in terms of dwell on the past but obviously keep that hunger, keep that feeling that we had in the dressing room after the final and use that as fuel, fuel the fire.

"We have come back in the last three weeks and worked incredibly hard. It is probably one of the toughest pre-seasons I have had in a while and obviously I have worked with this manager for quite a few seasons.

"We have really, really worked hard, I think it's important at this stage to build that base fitness because once the games come there is not a lot of time to increase your fitness, you just have to recover and go again.

"Everyone has bought into pre-season, everyone is in really good shape and heading to Germany everyone is excited."