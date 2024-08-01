Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United headlines with just a few days until Daniel Farke’s side return to Elland Road.

Leeds United are less than 48 hours away from their return to Elland Road with Valencia the visitors on Saturday for the final pre-season friendly. Daniel Farke’s side have won all three of their summer warm-up games, including two wins in Germany last week against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04. Fans will be encouraged by the performances so far, with new signings Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell impressing, but suffered a major blow amid news of Crysencio Summerville’s likely exit on Wednesday.

Summerville looks set to follow Archie Gray and Glen Kamara out the door after a deal was agreed with West Ham, leaving Leeds with a major gap to fill out wide. But wingers have been extensively scouted this summer and club chiefs will hope the influx of cash allows them to pull the trigger on arrivals. It’s set to be a busy week or so ahead of Portsmouth’s visit to Elland Road next weekend and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Rak-Sakyi latest

A major rival in the race for Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be about to move on from pursuing him. Football Insider reports that Southampton, who have been regularly linked with Rak-Sakyi all summer, are readying a ‘formal offer’ for Norwich City winger Abu Kamara.

Russell Martin’s side are thought to have been in talks over a potential move for Rak-Sakyi, but faced a speed bump in their desire to either sign the 21-year-old permanently or take him on loan with an option to buy. Palace are thought to be wary of doing business with a Premier League rival and would prefer a straight loan move to someone in the Championship who can guarantee regular minutes.

It is unclear how many wingers Southampton are looking to sign this summer but a move for Kamara, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, could cool interest in Rak-Sakyi. Leeds must now make signing a winger their priority, with Summerville’s exit leaving a major gap in Farke’s attacking unit.

Nketiah Arsenal exit

Eddie Nketiah looks set to leave Arsenal this summer and finally get a chance of regular first-team football at another permanent home. Multiple reports have linked the striker with a move to Marseille and now TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher claims a £25million deal is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

Nketiah has been linked with a move away from the Emirates all summer after another season spent largely on the Arsenal bench, with the 25-year-old in need of more regular football. Premier League pair Wolves and Crystal Palace were thought to be keen on the England international but a move to France looks on with personal terms already agreed.

Nketiah spent six months on loan at Leeds after a loan deal was sanctioned by Marcelo Bielsa in the summer of 2019, following Kemar Roofe’s move to RSC Anderlecht. But the young forward found starts hard to come by at Elland Road with Bielsa staying loyal to Patrick Bamford. He managed five goals in 19 games before returning to Arsenal in January.