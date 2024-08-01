Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former big money Whites signing has joined a new club on a one-year deal.

Former Leeds United winger Helder Costa has found a new club and signed a one-year deal.

Costa joined Leeds from Wolves in the summer of 2019, initially on a season-long loan before the move was made permanent for £16m the following year.

The winger then helped Leeds to promotion as Championship champions before forming part squad that sealed a ninth-placed Premier League finish but Costa then departed the club for loan spells at Valencia and Al Ittihad.

The winger left Leeds for good by mutual consent last October and the 30-year-old has now signed for Portuguese top-flight side Estoril Praia on a one-year deal.

The Lisbon-outfit finished the 2023-24 Primeira Liga season in 13th place, avoiding the relegation play-off by two places and one point.