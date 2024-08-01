Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are one of several clubs to have been linked with the midfielder in recent weeks.

Interest in Leeds United-linked midfielder Jordan James looks set to intensify this month but reports suggest Birmingham City are yet to receive a single bid for their in-demand star.

James emerged as a target for Leeds earlier this week, with Daniel Farke’s side among several thought to have expressed a ‘strong interest’ in his services. The 20-year-old has been a first-team regular at Birmingham for the past three years and last season registered an impressive eight goals, although it was not enough to stave off relegation to League One.

That drop into the third-tier - the first time they have fallen so far since 1992 - has left Birmingham somewhat vulnerable to transfer interest in their academy star. But while several clubs are thought to be keeping a close eye on James, BirminghamLive reports that no proposals have been sent this summer.

Birmingham received a trio of bids from Serie A side and eventual Europa League winners Atalanta within the first four days of the January transfer window, with the latter believed to have been worth around £4million. But despite their academy star agreeing personal terms, the Midlands club rejected all three and Atalanta did not return with a fourth.

It is unclear if Atalanta will return again this summer but interest in James is growing, with Leeds among a number of English clubs thought to be keeping tabs on the Welsh international. Recent reports have also named Premier League trio Ipswich Town, Newcastle United and Southampton.

James is into the final year of his contract at St. Andrew’s, although Birmingham have the option to extend that by a further 12 months. But an exit cannot be ruled out and the allure of a big-money bid could prove too good for the League One outfit to resist.

Leeds are expected to sign a central midfielder between now and August 30, following the £8m sale of Glen Kamara to Stade Rennais. The Finland international was in Farke’s plans for next season but after being handed the chance to effectively double their money on a signing made last summer, those in charge at Elland Road decided to cash in.

Joe Rothwell was brought in on loan from Bournemouth to compete with Kamara initially, but the 29-year-old is expected to be joined by a new midfield teammate. Leeds have had a £3.3m bid for Dejan Ljubicic rejected by FC Koln, and it remains to be seen whether they will return with an improved offer.

Farke has made no secret of his desire to add midfield goals this summer, with Ilia Gruev’s free-kick in the play-off semi-final win over Norwich City the first to come from that area of the pitch last season. Rothwell will bring more threat going forward and reported interest in James suggests a chance in the midfield dynamic next season. Leeds have also been linked with Canaries star Gabriel Sara, who spent much of last season further forward but can drop into midfield.