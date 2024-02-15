Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Farke insists humility and a desire to learn are two key factors behind Archie Gray's outstanding breakthrough season at Leeds United.

Gray has been a revelation since being handed his first-team debut by Farke in the 2-2 draw at home to Cardiff City in August, featuring in 30 of Leeds' 32 Championship games and playing more minutes than everyone except Ethan Ampadu, Illan Meslier and Georginio Rutter. Despite being a midfielder naturally, the majority of those minutes have come at right-back but the 17-year-old has been unfazed.

Not only has Gray been competent at right-back, but the teenager has been one of the Whites' best players this season despite being out of position and in his debut senior campaign. Farke's management of the teenager has been excellent throughout but the German has directed all praise towards his young star.

"All the praise has to go to Archie," Farke told Sky Sports. "You can work with a player, back the player and trust the player, but we can only bring him to the door and he has to make that step through it. How he's done that, with the maturity and consistency he has, is outstanding for a 17-year-old.

"He's still unbelievably grounded, humble and has good habits. That is so crucial that you don't get over the moon after just one or two good games or a couple of good months. It is so far, so good. But quality is always defined over the long term, and he has to keep going in order to speak about a really quality season.

"I've worked throughout my career with fantastic young players. I don't like to compare that much, but it is fantastic what he's doing. When you are that young and getting that much praise it is not always easy to handle, but he's so, so grounded and so open to developing and working hard each day. The experience in his family helps a lot, and I have to give many compliments to the Gray family. They are doing fantastically well with him."

The emergence of Gray has been typical of Farke's Leeds, a squad full of young and exciting players who are improving with every game. Nowhere is that more true than left-wing with Crysencio Summerville, who has become the go-to man for goals.

Summerville netted again during Tuesday evening's 4-0 win at Swansea City, his 15th of the Championship season that has also included eight assists. The 22-year-old is staking his claim for the league's Player of the Season Award and Farke again cited 'consistency' as the key behind his rise.

"His performances and end product, but also his willingness to work for the team, have been outstanding," the Whites boss added. “To deliver in this league you have to be on it more or less each and every day on the training pitch, and that is what he's doing.