Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glen Kamara has already cemented himself as a fan-favourite among Leeds United fans and a stat that surfaced after Tuesday's 4-0 win at Swansea City proved just how consistent the midfielder has been.

Leeds cruised to their seventh consecutive Championship win during the week, with Wilfried Gnonto netting a brace to follow quick-fire goals from Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe. Daniel Farke's side came flying out of the blocks in south Wales, scoring twice inside 10 minutes and having the game completely wrapped up come half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Whites have scored 17 goals in those seven games and conceded just one, and so credit is rightfully being dished out to the young forwards and those keeping it tight at the back. But in the middle of it all, Kamara has kept things ticking over and reached an incredible milestone on Tuesday.

Opta statistician and well-known Leeds fan Jonny Cooper shared a stat on social media, detailing how Kamara has recorded at least a 95 per cent pass completion rate in seven straight Championship appearances. Cooper adds that it is the first such instance since Opta started recording such data in 2013.

Kamara recorded a 96 per cent pass completion rate at the Swansea.com Stadium, while meetings with Birmingham, Cardiff and Bristol saw the midfielder complete 95 per cent of passes. That number rose to 97 per cent at home to Norwich and reached an outstanding 100 per cent against Preston and Rotherham.

During those seven matches, Kamara has made 419 successful passes and so the high completion rate does not come from a low sample size. The 28-year-old is regularly Leeds' most regular passer of the ball and has become even more involved in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad