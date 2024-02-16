Farke will need to choose between Willy Gnonto and Dan James at right-wing on Saturday morning as he selects his Leeds XI to face Plymouth. It's the second time United have visited Home Park this month, after defeating the Pilgrims 4-1 - after extra time - in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay.

Gnonto was especially effective in that game, despite wet and blustery conditions, although James is back available having come on during the latter stages of Tuesday's win over Swansea and is already into double figures for goals this season.

Farke is most likely to stick with the young Italian who added a brace and an assist to his season tally in midweek, but James is expected to feature from the bench at some stage, eager to reclaim his place in the side.

Patrick Bamford is subject to assessment after pulling out of the warm-up at the Liberty Stadium, but is not expected to make the starting line-up, therefore a second consecutive start for Joel Piroe is anticipated.

Here is the YEP's predicted line-up in full.

