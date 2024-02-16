Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds United predicted line-up vs Plymouth Argyle as Daniel Farke makes Patrick Bamford fitness call

Here is the starting line-up the YEP thinks Daniel Farke will name against Plymouth Argyle in the Championship tomorrow lunchtime.

By Joe Donnohue
Published 16th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Farke will need to choose between Willy Gnonto and Dan James at right-wing on Saturday morning as he selects his Leeds XI to face Plymouth. It's the second time United have visited Home Park this month, after defeating the Pilgrims 4-1 - after extra time - in an FA Cup Fourth Round replay.

Gnonto was especially effective in that game, despite wet and blustery conditions, although James is back available having come on during the latter stages of Tuesday's win over Swansea and is already into double figures for goals this season.

Farke is most likely to stick with the young Italian who added a brace and an assist to his season tally in midweek, but James is expected to feature from the bench at some stage, eager to reclaim his place in the side.

Patrick Bamford is subject to assessment after pulling out of the warm-up at the Liberty Stadium, but is not expected to make the starting line-up, therefore a second consecutive start for Joel Piroe is anticipated.

Here is the YEP's predicted line-up in full.

The Whites' stopper has kept a number of clean sheets since the turn of the year.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

Photo Sales
Leeds have options at right-back now with the loan signing of Connor Roberts, but Archie Gray has done enough to keep his place.

2. RB - Archie Gray

Photo Sales
Rodon has been a near ever-present since joining the club on a season-long loan.

3. CB - Joe Rodon

Photo Sales
Leeds are unbeaten in 2024 since Ampadu replaced the injured Pascal Struijk at centre-half.

4. CB - Ethan Ampadu

Photo Sales
With Sam Byram likely to still be absent through injury, Leeds' options at left-back are limited to the Spanish defender.

5. LB - Junior Firpo

Photo Sales
Leeds' Bulgarian pass-master has looked a bargain buy at £5m since coming into the team at the turn of the year.

6. CM - Ilia Gruev

Photo Sales
