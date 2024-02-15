Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Neil Warnock hopes to see Leeds United prove themselves back in the Premier League after a 'poor' showing in their previous attempt at survival.

Leeds were relegated back into the Championship last season after spending three years in the English top-flight. Following a ninth-placed finish in their first campaign back under Marcelo Bielsa, the Whites endured back-to-back relegation battles, the latter of which saw them face the drop under interim manager Sam Allardyce.

Last summer saw major change in West Yorkshire, with new owners 49ers Enterprises hiring Daniel Farke as their manager. After a chaotic transfer window and a bumpy start to life at Elland Road - he won three of his first nine league games in charge - the German has things back on track and Warnock hopes to see one of his 'favourite managers' get a former side back to where they belong.

"I like Daniel as well. He’s one of my favourite managers," Warnock told talkSPORT. "I would love to see him do well there. They’re massive. It would be good to see them back in because they were poor last time they were in."

Leeds go into this weekend as one of the favourites for automatic promotion, with Tuesday's dominant 4-0 win at Swansea City their seventh straight Championship win. Wilfried Gnonto netted twice for the Whites in south Wales, following quick-fire goals from Crysencio Summerville and Joel Piroe.

For the first time since the opening weekend, fate is in the hands of Farke's men who sit two points ahead of Southampton. Russell Martin's do have a game in hand but face a final-day trip to Elland Road, meaning Leeds would theoretically go up if they won all their games.

