But new Whites' recruit Junior Firpo appears to have natural chemistry with winger Jack Harrison whetting the appetite for what they could produce together on Leeds United's left flank.

All eyes were drawn to €15m recruit Firpo as Leeds shared a video of pre-season training on Monday evening in the continued build up to the new 2021-22 Premier League campaign.

Now that the Euros are over and especially given the gut-wrenching way in which they ended, the new season cannot come soon enough.

NEW PARTNER: For Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, above, down the left flank. Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images.

Thankfully, the new campaign will be here before we know it and there are now just 31 days until the season opener at arch rivals Manchester United.

It is a fixture in which Leeds have a score to settle having been blitzed 6-2 at Old Trafford last December but the Red Devils will encounter at least one new Whites face in the shape of summer recruit left back Firpo.

On Monday's evidence, the 24-year-old Dominican Republic born full back looks to be quickly forming a strong bond with winger Harrison which is good news for Leeds and ominous for the opposition.

Firpo only signed for United last Tuesday but the former Barcelona left back was straight into one of Marcelo Bielsa's triple training sessions and featured heavily in the video released by Leeds on Monday evening.

United's players were filmed tackling a variety of tasks, including a trampoline test in which players were faced with a ball thrown at them which needed cushioning back to the person who delivered it - from a trampoline.

Harrison looked pretty good at that and appeared to be thriving upon forming a new partnership with Firpo as the pair linked up together in various drills.

Luke Ayling and Raphinha on one side, with Firpo and Harrison on the other.

Problems for the opposition from all angles and the new left-sided pairing will ideally immediately hit lift off down that side of the pitch.

Doing so against that team from the other side of the Pennines would be a pretty good place to start off.

