The Azzurri defeated the Three Lions on penalties in Sunday's Wembley final to be crowned European champions and football website Goal Italia have put five Italians in their team of the tournament.

Player of the tournament Gianluigi Donnarumma is not surprisingly picked in goal, behind Italian warriors Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini at centre-back.

England's Luke Shaw is then picked at left back with Denmark's Joakim Maehle at right back.

ACCLAIM: For Leeds United's England international midfielder Kalvin Phillips, left, and also Italy's Federico Chiesa, right. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images.

Goal Italia have opted for a stellar three-man midfield of Phillips alongside Italy s Jorginho and Spain's young player of the tournament Pedri.

Italy's Federico Chiesa is then selected as part of a front three that also includes England's Raheem Sterling and the Czech Republic's Patrick Schick who finished joint top scorer on five goals.

Phillips started all six of England's games and was only taken off in the second half of the quarter-final victory against Ukraine in order to avoid a booking which would have led to a suspension.

Only five players from any country played more minutes at this summer's Euros and only three other outfield players featured more.

Donarumma topped the charts on 720 minutes, followed by Jorginho on 705.

England 'keeper Jordan Pickford played 690 minutes, followed by centre-back team mate John Stones on 680.

Bonucci was next on 676, followed by Phillips on 665.

But Philips missed out on being named in the official Euro 2020 team of the tournament which was unveiled on Tuesday morning.

The official team of the tournament features Donnarumma in goal behind a defence of Bonucci and England's Harry Maguire at centre-back, flanked by England's Kyle Walker at right back and Italy's Leonardo Spinazzola at left back.

Jorginho and Pedri feature alongside Denmark's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in midfield, behind a front three of Chiesa, Sterling and Belgium's Romalu Lukaku.

