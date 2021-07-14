Leeds United's opening day opponents Manchester United dealt injury blow with star set to miss Whites clash

According to the Telegraph, England international forward Marcus Rashford is set to have surgery on an ongoing shoulder problem at the end of this month.

The 23-year-old reportedly took painkillers whilst representing the Three Lions at the Euros and the forward could be out until October due to his forthcoming operation.

Leeds take on arch rivals Manchester United over the first weekend of the new Premier League season in a lunchtime kick-off at Old Trafford on Saturday, August 14.

SETBACK: For Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, above. Photo by KACPER PEMPEL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images.

Rashford looks certain to be missing although the Red Devils will be able to alleviate the problem with imminent new recruit Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old England forward and international team mate of Rashford's is close to sealing a £73m switch to the Red Devils from Borussia Dortmund.

