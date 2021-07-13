BACK IN TRAINING: Leeds United's Polish international star Mateusz Klich. Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images.

The majority of United's squad returned for pre-season testing on Thursday, July 1 as part of a summer which saw seven players represent Leeds at Euro 2020.

But Scotland international Liam Cooper and Poland ace Mateusz Klich have now returned to Thorp Arch meaning United now have all of their internationals back in pre-season training aside from England international star Kalvin Phillips and Spain centre-back Diego Llorente.

Phillips reached Sunday's Euro 2020 final with England whereas Llorente was part of the Spain squad that were knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual champions Italy.

Llorente is expected back later in the week and will join up with a squad boosted by the €15m acquisition of left back Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

Former Spain under-21s player Firpo was seen in action as United released a training video on Thursday and the 24-year-old looked to be quickly striking up a bond with left winger Jack Harrison who has finally become a Leeds player for £11m following two seasons on loan from Manchester City.

United will take in their first pre-season friendly away at Guiseley on Tuesday, July 27 ahead of their second season back in the Premier League which will begin with a trip to arch rivals Manchester United on Saturday, August 14.

Gjanni Alioski (North Macedonia), Robin Koch (Germany) and Tyler Roberts (Wales) were the other Whites players to represent Leeds at this summer's Euros but Alioski was out of contract this summer and has since left the club.

