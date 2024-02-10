Shock Jack Harrison update merges as Leeds United given worrying transfer update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United supporters are buzzing after watching their side put Rotherham to the sword 3-0 at Elland Road. At one point, that victory was enough to propel the Whites into the automatic promotion places as Southampton were losing to Huddersfield.

However, the Saints fought back - with three goals in the final 10 minutes ensuring a 5-3 win. Leeds maintained the pressure on the leading pack by putting the division’s whipping boys to the sword on home soil.

While Championship action took place, the transfer rumour mill continues to churn. Here is your daily Leeds round-up for Saturday, February 10.

Harrison update emerges

Jack Harrison is not expected to leave Leeds permanently this summer, according to reports. The winger has proven a hit at Everton since joining on loan last year.

Harrison has started every Premier League game for the Toffees since a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in October. While Everton would like to sign Harrison, they are hamstrung by FFP/PSR restrictions.

They faced a 10-point deduction earlier this season for their 2022-23 balance books and were charged again - for the current campaign - last month. There was no option-to-buy clause inserted in Harrison’s loan deal.

More exits expected

The Athletic have warned Leeds fans to expect more departures after Luis Sinisterra made his move to Bournemouth permanent. News emerged on Thursday that the winger had agreed a £20million switch to the south coast.

Sinisterra played twice for the Whites in August but his priorities soon shifted as Bournemouth made a deadline-day approach. The decision to bail a potential promotion charge left a sour taste in Leeds fans’ mouths and, six months on, his last game at Elland Road was confirmed.