Rotherham United manager Leam Richardson has opened up about having a season ticket at Elland Road as a kid.

Born in Leeds, the Millers’ boss witnessed Leeds United winning the league as a 12-year-old. A Champions League foray in 2000-01 aside, that is about as good as it has got as a Whites fan, with a multitude of relegations and promotions since.

Richardson never got the chance to represent Leeds - even during the dark days - plying his trade at other EFL clubs. While he earned a win over the Whites as Wigan Athletic assistant manager, this weekend’s clash will be the first time he has taken on United as the main man in the dugout.

Rotherham earned a 1-1 at the New York Stadium in November - before Richardson took charge - but a trip across Yorkshire provides a more daunting challenge. As the division’s whipping boys, the Millers are desperate for a win to give them a glimmer of survival hope.

They are currently 12 points adrift from safety, with Richardson insisting there is no time for sentiment when revisiting his Leeds past. He told reporters: “I did (support Leeds as a kid). I didn’t live too far from the stadium, I’ve been there many times as a fan, a player and a coach.

“Thankfully, as a coach, I’ve been quite successful down there so, fingers crossed, we can repeat that. The last couple of times I’ve been there we’ve had wins so continuing that would be great.

