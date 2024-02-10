The Millers have won just once in their last 18 Championship outings and are yet to taste victory on the road during their league campaign this season. Currently marooned at the foot of the table, they visit Elland Road for today's 3pm kick-off knowing Leeds are the only team in the Football League still unbeaten at home in 2023/24.

Head coach Leam Richardson is a born-and-bred Leeds fan but will attempt to cause an upset of the highest order in front of an Elland Road crowd seeking to keep the pressure on the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town at the summit of the Championship table.

Pascal Struijk and Daniel James are ruled out for this one, while Jamie Shackleton has a chance of making the matchday squad after missing the training week through illness.