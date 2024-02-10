Leeds United vs Rotherham United: Early team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
The Millers have won just once in their last 18 Championship outings and are yet to taste victory on the road during their league campaign this season. Currently marooned at the foot of the table, they visit Elland Road for today's 3pm kick-off knowing Leeds are the only team in the Football League still unbeaten at home in 2023/24.
Head coach Leam Richardson is a born-and-bred Leeds fan but will attempt to cause an upset of the highest order in front of an Elland Road crowd seeking to keep the pressure on the likes of Leicester City, Southampton and Ipswich Town at the summit of the Championship table.
Pascal Struijk and Daniel James are ruled out for this one, while Jamie Shackleton has a chance of making the matchday squad after missing the training week through illness.
Team news from 2pm, kick-off at 3 o'clock. All your Leeds matchday updates here throughout the afternoon.
Still time to catch the full episode of this week's Inside Elland Road podcast before kick-off.
0-2 vs Southampton
1-1 vs Middlesbrough
0-1 vs Stoke City
0-1 vs Fulham - FA Cup
2-2 vs Blackburn Rovers
We think Daniel Farke will revert back to his favoured XI with Ethan Ampadu at centre-half today. Debate over who starts at left-back; Sam Byram or Junior Firpo?
Connor Roberts is available but is expected to start on the bench. Archie Gray likely to remain at right-back for the time being.
What Farke said yesterday on injuries.
[Dan James] Much improved but will definitely miss this game. Jamie Shackleton out with illness hasn't trained with us yet. He's the only player that could possibly return.
It's matchday. Leeds looking to go one better than they managed at the New York Stadium earlier this season.
All your live updates right here throughout the afternoon as today's game is not televised, for once.