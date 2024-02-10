The Whites boss has chosen Archie Gray at right-back instead of Welsh international Roberts, standing by the 17-year-old on the back of a catalogue of mature performances. Gray has featured there most often this season, ahead of previous incumbent Luke Ayling and loanee Djed Spence, both of whom were offloaded last month.

Roberts' arrival has offered United some much-needed depth and will provide competition in that position but Farke has made clear he must earn his place in the team.

Jamie Shackleton has not overcome a bout of illness this week and sits out the matchday squad, while Pascal Struijk and Dan James remain absent. Ethan Ampadu returns to central defence and will skipper the side in place of Liam Cooper who featured against Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo, Gruev, Kamara, Summerville, Gnonto, Georginio, Bamford