Leeds United head to Hillsborough this evening in search of a first win of the season.

Leeds United have a Yorkshire derby to look forward to this evening with Daniel Farke’s side up against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. The Whites are yet to taste victory this season, although the optimist might point to an unbeaten league start with draws against Portsmouth and West Brom. But wins are needed to secure promotion and wins will need to start coming soon.

A much-needed dose of optimism finally arrived on Thursday evening, with Leeds confirming the arrival of winger Largie Ramazani from Almeria in a deal worth £10million. The 23-year-old passed medical checks and finalised personal terms, coming in as the direct replacement for Crysencio Summerville, with more expected to follow between now and August 30.

Wednesday go into this evening’s clash looking to bounce back from a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Sunderland on Sunday, but Danny Rohl’s side won by the same scoreline at home to Plymouth Argyle on the opening weekend and are much-improved on last season. Below, the YEP has taken a look at team news from both sides ahead of a mouth-watering clash.

Wednesday team news

Rohl has a few minor fitness issues to contend with going into this evening, most notably regarding summer signing Nathaniel Chalobah. The 29-year-old signed as a free agent after leaving West Brom but is yet to play competitive football for his new club, having picked up a minor knock in pre-season.

Chalobah will likely be joined by Akin Famewo in watching from the sidelines, with the centre-back also yet to feature this season. Goalkeeper Ben Hamer, who also arrived for free this summer, has been out since mid-July and is not expected to return any time soon.

Wednesday made Ike Ugbo’s loan from Troyes permanent for around £2.5m but he was only fit enough for a 20-minute appearance off the bench against Sunderland. The 25-year-old is not yet fit enough to start.

Leeds team news

Farke can boast a near perfect bill of health once again going into this evening, with Max Wober the only doubt. Austrian defender Wober has been carrying a calf issue for a couple of weeks and despite his presence on the substitutes bench at West Brom, it seems the problem has not gone away after he was withdrawn from training during the week.

Leeds confirmed their fifth signing of the summer last night, with Ramazani putting pen to paper on a long-term contract. The winger would need to have been registered before 12pm on Thursday in order to be eligible this evening, a deadline that doesn’t look to have been met given the lateness of his announcement.

Squad depth remains an issue at Leeds, even after Ramazani’s arrival, with 20 senior squad members on board as things stand. Recruitment chiefs will hope to rectify that before August 30.