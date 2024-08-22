Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United have confirmed the £10m signing of Largie Ramazani from Spanish second tier side UD Almería.

The Belgian winger has signed a four-year contract at Elland Road and comes into Daniel Farke’s squad to replace the departed Crysencio Summerville, for whom West Ham United triggered a release clause in a £25m-plus move earlier this summer.

Ramazani and Almería suffered relegation from La Liga last season. The 23-year-old scored three times in the Spanish top flight, including a goal away at Real Madrid, and added five assists. But his underlying statistics suggest that he is a skilful ball-carrying player who could contribute significantly to the creation of chances for Leeds. Almería negotiated a 15 per cent sell-on clause in the deal. A club statement said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the permanent signing of Largie Ramazani on a four-year contract from Spanish side UD Almería, for an undisclosed fee, subject to receiving a work permit. Having spent time within the academy system in both Belgium and England early in his career, Ramazani moved to Spain in the summer of 2020. He was an instant success whilst at the UD Almería Stadium after scoring in just his third appearance for the club, before becoming a regular in the side. He scored five in total in the 2020/21 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The 2021/22 season saw the forward, who can operate anywhere across the front line, play a pivotal part in promotion for La Unión by scoring nine goals, as they won the Segunda Division and went up to La Liga as champions. His debut year in the top-flight of Spanish football started impressively, scoring against both Real Madrid and Sevilla inside the opening three games of the season. Those performances on the pitch were rewarded with a call-up to the Belgium Under-21 side, where Ramazani showcased his talent once more, by scoring in his first start for his country. He has since gone on to represent them eight times at Under-21 level, scoring three goals.

“Last season, the now 23-year-old chipped in with eight goal contributions for Los Rojiblancos and he has begun this campaign in fine form too, after finding the back of the net in the opening match of the season. Ramazani now arrives at Elland Road after making over 100 appearances for Almería across both La Liga and the Segunda Division, adding firepower along with experience to Daniel Farke’s side. Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Largie to Elland Road. He becomes the club’s fifth summer arrival and will wear the number 17 shirt.” The Whites’ work in the summer window is far from complete, however. Farke has gone on record on numerous occasions to make it clear he needs further depth at full-back, a central midfielder and a replacement for Georginio Rutter, who was bought by Brighton for £40m as yet another exit clause left Leeds helpless to keep their star players. Leeds like SC Freiburg man Roland Sallai, who featured as a starter for Hungary in the Euros, and Tottenham Hotspur’s surplus to requirements attacker Manor Solomon.