Hope of a steady and sensible transfer window at Leeds United didn’t last long and with eight days to go until the deadline, recruitment chiefs will only get busier. Those in charge at Elland Road have shown a willingness to leave it late but this is something else, with more than £120million of exits and big gaps left to fill.

But the panic among supporters is seemingly not felt inside the club, and Leeds will continue to work on strengthening Daniel Farke’s squad once Largie Ramazani’s £10m move from Almeria is confirmed. Another attacker is expected to replace Georginio Rutter, while cover is also needed in central midfield and at full-back.

Speculation is really starting to intensify as previously unattainable targets suddenly become available, and club chiefs look to be going after some big names. With all that in mind, the YEP has drawn up what a dream starting line-up might look like come Hull City’s visit to Elland Road on August 31. Take a look below...

1 . GK: Illan Meslier The undisputed No.1 at Leeds and now vice captain alongside Pascal Struijk. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Cover needed at full-back but the £5m summer arrival expected to remain first-choice for the season, despite the tough start. Has shown signs of the attacking quality Leeds crave from right-back. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Not been at his best after making loan from Tottenham permanent for £10m, but expected to remain first-choice as Daniel Farke eyes consistency in his back-four. Could be colossal again once form returns. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk Been pretty solid in the opening two league games but did struggle off the bench against Middlesbrough. Second in command behind Ethan Ampadu and a growing presence within the squad. | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . LB: Junior Firpo Into the final year of his contract at Elland Road but widely expected to stay and retain his spot at left-back. Was excellent going forward last season and shown no signs of taking on a more conservative approach so far. | Getty Images Photo Sales