Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories with just three days of the transfer window remaining.

Leeds United look set for a busy few days as recruitment chiefs work to get deals over the line before the transfer window slams shut on Friday. Daniel Farke’s squad is growing stronger with each arrival and just a few days after Largie Ramazani’s £10million move from UD Almeria, Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon’s loan arrival was confirmed. Reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back remain a priority and activity looks set to go right down to the wire.

Focus can lay almost entirely on recruitment for now, with Leeds not back in action until the visit of Hull City to Elland Road on Saturday - a day in which Liam Cooper could be back in West Yorkshire as an opponent. It's set to be an incredibly busy few days in Leeds as those in charge look to vindicate their decision in leaving it late, and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Hamer price-tag

Leeds’ desire to sign Gustavo Hamer from Sheffield United will be tested this week with reports suggesting it would take a significant upgrade on their initial £13m bid to pique the Blades’ interest. Journalist Alan Nixon claims the Whites would need to offer £18m for the goalscoring Dutchman.

Sheffield United rejected what they deemed a ‘derisory’ £13m bid from Leeds recently but despite their desperation to keep Hamer, have made clear they will consider serious offers for any of their players. They were reportedly weighing up a move for Celtic’s Mikey Johnston to replace the 27-year-old and have now agreed a £2.5m deal to bring the winger in.

The YEP understands Leeds aren’t expected to return with an improved offer for Hamer, having bid what they believe the midfielder is worth. It remains to be seen whether another club will come in for him before Friday’s deadline but Sheffield United could end up losing one of their most important players with little time to replace him.

Sallai stance

Leeds target Roland Sallai is reportedly ‘open’ to leaving SC Freiburg this week amid ongoing interest from West Yorkshire. Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze claims contact has been made between club and player, although there is also interest from an unnamed French top-tier outfit.

Sallai was first named as a target via the YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter last week, with a previously unattainable target now looking like a real possibility so late in the window. The 52-cap Hungarian international is into the final year of his contract at Freiburg and thought to be keen on seeking a ‘fresh challenge’.

Leeds confirmed their second attacking arrival in Solomon on Tuesday but that has not ended interest in Sallai, who would be seen as a major coup for a second-tier outfit. Other suitors, likely in top European leagues, are expected to emerge and so a move could still prove challenging.