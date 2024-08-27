Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celtic are in the market to replace one-time Leeds United target Matt O’Riley.

Former Leeds United player Mateusz Bogusz could be set for a return to the UK with reports suggesting a formal bid has been submitted by Celtic.

Bogusz has enjoyed a well-travelled career since leaving boyhood club Ruch Chorzów for Leeds in January 2019, with loan spells at Spanish outfits Logrones and UD Ibiza followed by a permanent move to Los Angeles FC, who are believed to have paid just €1million (£850,000). The Polish international has impressed in the MLS, particularly this year with 13 goals and five assists in just 24 league appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That form has caught the of potential suitors back in Europe and the 23-year-old could be back on the continent before the summer transfer window shuts, with Celtic pursuing a move for some time. Sky Sports report on a ‘formal bid’ being submitted for the Polish youth international, with talks ongoing.

Celtic and LAFC have been in discussions for a while and, following the former’s League Cup defeat against Columbus Crew on Sunday, contact has resumed as Brendan Rodgers looks to replace last season’s talismanic midfielder Matt O’Riley. Danish international O’Riley was a past target for Leeds during their Premier League days and this week joined Georginio Rutter at Brighton and Hove Albion in a deal worth £30m.

There is no detail on the value of Celtic’s bid in this report but LAFC will expect to make a significant profit on their promising midfielder. Recent reports from Poland suggested the Hoops target is valued between €8-10m (£6.8-8.4m), which could see them make 10 times what they paid Leeds less than 18 months ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogusz arrived at Leeds in January 2019 for an undisclosed fee, becoming the second arrival in that mid-season window after Kiko Casilla’s move from Real Madrid. The attacking midfielder was only 17 at the time of his arrival but moved straight into Carlos Corberan’s under-23s side, impressing enough to be involved in first-team pre-season work the following summer.

Bielsa handed Bogusz a first-team debut in August 2019, during a Carabao Cup penalty-shootout defeat at against Stoke City, and then brought the Polish youth international off the bench during the final Championship game of the season - a 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic after the title and promotion had already been secured.

Bogusz failed to make a Premier League appearance for Leeds and was only used once more in the Carabao Cup before joining Spanish second-tier side Logrones on a delayed October 5 deadline day. After failing to keep Logrones from relegation, he joined UD Ibiza on loan for the 2021/22 campaign and impressed enough to earn a second spell on the Spanish island in the summer of 2022.

Leeds sanctioned the midfielder’s permanent exit in March 2023, as he followed compatriot Mateusz Klich - who signed for D.C. United the previous January - to the MLS in signing for LAFC. Bogusz has played 61 times for his current club across all competitions, registering 16 goals and 10 assists.