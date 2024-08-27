Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United face Championship competition for the Bournemouth man.

Leeds United are one of three Championship teams thought to hold an interest in Philip Billing, who is expected to leave Bournemouth in the final days of the window.

Midfield reinforcements remain a priority for Leeds, with head coach Daniel Farke yet to replace £8million summer exit Glen Kamara. The German is keen to have a greater attacking threat alongside Ethan Ampadu and so competition for Joe Rothwell is expected before Friday’s deadline.

Several names have been linked with a late-summer move to Elland Road and Billing has emerged as the latest, with journalist Alan Nixon naming Leeds among three potential destinations for the 28-year-old. The Whites look set to face possible competition from Championship promotion rivals Burnley and Sheffield United, however, with the latter seen as front-runners.

Chris Wilder’s side are said to be the most serious contenders for Billing, who has found himself on the fringes of first-team action at Bournemouth since Andoni Iraola took over as manager, with just 13 of last season’s 29 Premier League appearances coming from the start. TalkSPORT reported earlier this week that Billing is ‘expected’ to leave Bournemouth before Friday’s deadline, although the race for his signature is still open.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds will actively pursue a move for Billing, and focus at the moment appears to be elsewhere, with Manor Solomon’s season-long loan close to confirmation and reports heating up regarding interest in Roland Sallai. Full-back cover is also needed and the YEP understands Max Aarons is on a list of potential options.

Aarons looked set to join Leeds in a £12m deal last summer but after undergoing medical tests and speaking with former Norwich boss Farke, a change of heart saw him join Bournemouth. He remains a Cherries player and it is that fact, plus Rothwell’s early-summer arrival from the south coast, that could present an issue in the pursuit of Billing.

EFL rules state that clubs can only loan a maximum of two players over the age of 23 from one club, meaning only one of Aarons or Billing could join Rothwell. The only solution in signing all three would be for one of Billing or Aarons to join permanently, but there is no detail on whether the former is set to leave the Vitality Stadium temporarily or for good.

Leeds are in the market for midfield reinforcements and have somewhat shown their hand financially, having seen a £13million bid for Gustavo Hamer rejected by Sheffield United. An improved offer is not expected to follow but it shows the money is there and ready to be spent, if the right opportunity arises.

Links to Dejan Ljubicic have also continued into the summer window’s final week, with earlier reports of Leeds pulling out of talks now second-guessed by German media. Local newspaper Rheinische Post claimed on Monday that the Championship club could return with a ‘lucrative’ offer for the Austrian, having seen an initial £3.3m offer knocked back by 1. FC Koln.

