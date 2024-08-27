Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United look set to face renewed interest in their defender.

Borussia Monchengladbach could be set for a significant financial boost in the coming days and reports suggest a permanent bid for Max Wober could finally be submitted.

Wober has remained a target for Monchengladbach following a successful loan spell in Germany last season, having triggered a contract clause that allowed him to leave Leeds United on loan following relegation from the Premier League. Unlike Rasmus Kristensen and Jack Harrison, the 26-year-old was unable to re-activate said clause and so returned to West Yorkshire after his participation in Euro 2024 with Austria.

Gladbach have been open to Wober’s return all summer but, with a loan deal not on the cards, must meet Leeds’ eight-figure price-tag - a number previously seen by the Bundesliga club as unaffordable. But that might be about to change with BILD suggesting talks over a sale could be reignited in the final days of the transfer window.

The current focus at Gladbach is on outgoing business, with AS Roma in continued talks regarding a move for 23-year-old midfielder Manu Koné. There is hope inside Borussia-Park that a fee of around €20million (£16.9m) can be agreed between both clubs in the coming days.

BILD report that any money from the sale of Koné will be reinvested before Friday’s deadline and the priority lies in defensive additions. Gladbach are yet to replace Wober with a left-footed centre-back and could end up moving to bring him back, with VfL Bochum’s Bernardo an alternative option.

Sky Sports Germany reignited speculation surrounding Wober’s future earlier this week, reporting on talks between the defender and Gladbach. They insisted that, as of yet, Leeds had not received any kind of approach for their man but Wober ‘could well imagine’ returning to the Bundesliga outfit, where he could enjoy the regular starts that seem elusive at Elland Road.

Gladbach’s only current option is to try and agree a loan deal, but Sky Germany suggest a permanent move could go ahead if players are sold. And now BILD point to Koné as a possible catalyst.

Wober’s only start this season came in the 3-0 Carabao Cup first-round defeat against Middlesbrough, a game in which he did little to stake a claim for a first-team place, and Daniel Farke has good options in both of his more natural positions. Vice captain Pascal Struijk is a sure-fire starter at centre-back and with Leeds expecting to dominate possession in most games, Junior Firpo’s attacking output is preferred at left-back.

Farke has been at pains to stress Wober’s commitment, having spoken with the Austrian during pre-season. But the player himself is yet to publicly comment on his future in the same way Brenden Aaronson did in a candid interview with the YEP earlier this summer.

Should Wober move on, then Leeds would be expected to source a replacement before Friday’s deadline but recruitment chiefs already have plenty on their plate. Manor Solomon is closing in on a season-long loan while Farke remains intent on signing a starting-quality central midfielder and cover at full-back.