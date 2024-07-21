Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest headlines surrounding Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United have been busy at work in the transfer market and confirmed signing number four on Saturday evening. Jayden Bogle put pen to paper on a four-year deal with the Whites, following the agreement of a £5million deal with Sheffield United. The 23-year-old joins Joe Rodon, Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell as a new arrival at Elland Road, while the returns of Brenden Aaronson and Max Wober will strengthen Daniel Farke’s squad further.

Those in charge at Elland Road know they still have work to do in the knowledge that their Championship promotion rivals will be desperate to battle them for a top-two spot. It’s been another busy day across the second-tier and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest headlines from across the division.

Burrows medical

Harrison Burrows is set to undergo medical tests this week ahead of his prospective move to Sheffield United. The Star reports that after long and extensive talks with current club Peterborough United, the Blades have received a much-needed cash injection from the sales of Bogle and Benie Traore, meaning they can now meet the first instalment of their already agreed payment plan.

Sheffield United are thought to have agreed a deal worth around £3m for left-back Burrows, who registered six goals and 15 assists in 47 League One appearances last season. He will soon join Jamie Shackleton, Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore and Sam McCallum in signing for Chris Wilder's Blades ahead of the new season.

Stansfield interest

Fulham are thought to have sounded out enquiries regarding a loan deal for young forward Jay Stansfield. Journalist Darren Witcoop reports that ‘a number of Championship clubs’ have expressed an interest with manager Marco Silva yet to make a decision on whether his short-term future lies at Craven Cottage or elsewhere.

Stansfield spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and was a rare shining light at St Andrew’s, albeit his 12 goals weren’t enough to stave off relegation. Sunderland were thought to have been keen on the 21-year-old earlier this summer but any interest will face stiff competition. No specific names are mentioned in the report.

Rooney on Whittaker

Plymouth Argyle manager Wayne Rooney insists it would take a ‘crazy bid’ for the club to entertain interest in their talisman, Morgan Whittaker. Reports from Scotland over the weekend claimed Rangers had seen an offer worth £7m in total rejected by the Pilgrims, who will be looking to avoid relegation again after surviving last season.

“We value Morgan very highly,” Rooney told Plymouth Live when quizzed on the reports. “Anything other than a crazy bid, we won't be entertaining. Ultimately, I want Morgan to stay at the football club because he's a very good player and he's the player who can make a difference. He looks happy. I have spoken to him, he's enjoying coming in every day and working."