Harry Gray, younger brother of Archie, made his Whites debut on Friday night.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has outlined the next season plan for Harry Gray who is one of four youngsters new to the squad in Germany.

Gray, younger brother of recently departed Whites star Archie, was handed his Leeds debut in Friday night’s pre-season friendly at Harrogate Town at just 15 years of age.

Fans were singing the teenager’s name before the game even began and those chants grew much louder as the England youth international forward replaced record signing Georginio Rutter as a second-half substitute.

The following day then saw Leeds fly out for their pre-season training camp in Germany, for which Gray boarded the plane as part of the squad. Farke, though, says he is keen to avoid putting Gray in the spotlight and says that first team ‘tasters’ will be the way forward for the teen next term.

Youngsters Gray, Luca Thomas, James Debayo and Sam Chambers are all part of the Whites squad that has flown out to Germany, the teenage quartet new names to the first team group.

Charlie Crew, who was already part of the first team squad, is also with group in addition to young keeper Harry Christy who has already made one first team bench.

Speaking after Friday night’s friendly, Farke was asked if Gray would be a part of his set up going forward next season or whether his outing was just a taster for fans, Farke reasoned: “No so overall he is a 15-year-old lad so we have to be a bit careful.

"Obviously he is a guy with lots of talent but I don't like to praise the young lads too much and to put them too much into the spotlight. This was a good scenario and also a good chance to give him a little appetizer of first team football but we can't expect to see him pretty, pretty soon right now at Elland Road.

"He is full of potential and here and there he will get a chance also to smell a bit more like how it is with the first team and also to adapt a bit to senior football but we will stay patient.

"We won't put too much load on his small shoulders so we have to work a little bit with him. But he has also earnt with good performances on youth level that he is involved and for that it was great also for him more or less in his home stadium to get the first experience at least in the first public game with us."